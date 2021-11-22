TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to a huge community effort, hundreds of families in New Jersey will now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving.
On Monday night, CBS2 outside Bryant Elementary School in Teaneck, where families picked up turkeys and other items to make their holiday special.READ MORE: Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists
The Bergen County NAACP organized the donation effort with Congressman Josh Gottheimer and local organizations.
The NAACP started the drive last year, when things became more dire during the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Inflating Prices Increasing Need For Donations To New Jersey Food Pantries
“If they come, they need it, we give it to them, and make sure they have a blessed Thanksgiving,” Bergen County NAACP President Jeff Carter said.
“People need the help, and what’s so nice is that the community comes together to help folks,” Gottheimer added.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Concerns Impacting Needs Of Community Food Bank Of New Jersey
ARE YOU IN NEED OF FOOD?
- Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
- Food Banks Across New York State
- Food Banks In New York City
- Food Banks On Long Island
- Food Banks In New Jersey
- Food Banks In Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut