BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at a Long Island high school.

“Every student on Long Island and across New York deserves to feel safe and protected at school. The reports of sexual abuse of students at the hands of their teachers and coaches are troubling and must be investigated. My office is launching an investigation into the Babylon School District over these disturbing allegations,” James said in a statement Tuesday. “The safety and wellbeing of students — both past and present — is of utmost importance, and we will do everything in our power to protect their right to a safe learning environment.”

Last week, former Babylon High School students came forward, telling the school board they had been abused by teachers and coaches in the past.

The superintendent of the Babylon School District said as a result of that hearing, four employees were reassigned and a fifth was placed on paid leave.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone released a statement Tuesday, applauding the attorney general for investigating.

“I am in awe of the courageous individuals who have come forward, both former and current students, to tell their stories. Their allegations must be thoroughly investigated and I’m confident that will now happen with the Attorney General’s investigation,” the statement read in part.

