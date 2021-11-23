NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new Broadway play is taking an unusual step to provide access to more people.
In a rare move, “Clyde’s,” starring Emmy Award winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones, will stream its last two weeks of performances in January.
A few hundred $59 tickets will be sold to people who want to watch the play from home.
The play, which opens Tuesday night, is a comedy about ex-convicts working in a sandwich shop, trying to create the perfect sandwich. It was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.