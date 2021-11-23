CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed when a house went up in flames Tuesday morning in Cranford, New Jersey.
The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. on Beech Street near Tulip Street.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where black smoke could be seen pouring from the house.
Police said one woman was killed and two other people had to be rescued.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.