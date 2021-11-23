NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old child has died after a fire in Harlem that also took the life of her mother.
Papa Kante tells CBS2 his daughter, Aissata, passed away Tuesday.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday inside an apartment building at the corner of West 112th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
Kante said he was at work when his wife, 37-year-old Adianatou-Nene Korouma, called him in a panic, saying she and their children couldn’t get out because of the smoke.
Korouma, their daughter and their 3-week-old son, Souleymane, were taken to a local hospital. Korouma was pronounced dead Friday.
Kante says their daughter had been stable, but she took a turn and died Tuesday.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Kante pay for his wife and his daughter’s funerals. To donate, click here.
The fire also claimed the life of another man in the building, 81-year-old Charles Brown, a Vietnam War veteran and retired music professor at Borough of Manhattan Community College.