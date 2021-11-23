NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market.
The Bronx wholesale market will distribute more than 30 million pounds of produce throughout the Metropolitan area. That includes Thanksgiving staples like sweet potatoes, cranberries and apples.
This year particularly, the market has faced some challenges getting to this busy season.
"Really trying to find trucks and boats and planes to get it here, transportation has been a big issue this year with a truck shortage and a labor shortage, so it takes a couple of weeks of planning to get here,"
The market is also working even harder this year to keep up with demand as supply chain shortages and inflation impact availability and prices.