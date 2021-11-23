NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to impose a COVID vaccine mandate on MTA employees.

“Need them to be vaccinated for the safety of each other and their families, their communities, for the safety of the passengers,” de Blasio said during is daily news conference Tuesday. “It’s worked with the New York City workforce, it can work for the MTA as well.”

The mayor said, since the vaccine mandate for city employees went into effect, 94% of city workers have gotten their shots.

Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Nov. 23, 2021 News Conference

In response, Gov. Hochul said there is no problem with MTA workers. She said four out of five are already vaccinated and those who aren’t are required to take weekly COVID tests.

In a statement, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said, “The MTA’s unionized workforce, and millions of transit riders, are grateful this Thanksgiving that Mayor de Blasio does not run the subway and bus system – and is finally heading out the door. The current system in which transit workers have a choice to be vaccinated or be tested regularly is working while we continue to educate and urge members to get the shot.”