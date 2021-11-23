Today: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with feels like temps in the low to mid 30s.
Tonight: Still breezy with widespread sub-freezing temperatures by dawn. Wind chills will be in the 20s with even some distant teens.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thanksgiving: A mix of sun and clouds and not quite as cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Black Friday: Leftover morning showers, breezy and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.