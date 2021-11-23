NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up.
The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago.READ MORE: Educator Walking Across Suffolk County To Bring Attention To Students' Mental Health During COVID Pandemic
It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season.
Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ —
One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults.
Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of pediatrics at Columbia Children’s Hospital, says there are also other drivers.
“People are loosening their restrictions or loosening restrictions at schools, or people are getting back together more. It all sort of compounds and compounds itself,” she told CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Urging Gov. Hochul To Mandate COVID Vaccines For MTA Employees
Those loosened restrictions will drive infections at schools, at home and other gatherings.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Still, about 3 in 10 parents say they will definitely not get the vaccine for their 5- to 11-year-old, about the same proportion as parents who say they will immunize their child right away. The reluctance may be due to the misconception that kids either don’t get or get a very mild case of COVID. Not so.
“They get sick with high fevers. They are in the hospital for a long time. There are pediatric COVID deaths. There’s also the long-term effects. There’s long COVID, which is affecting large numbers of children. There’s myocarditis, which is very common with COVID in children, much more common than with the vaccine. There is MIS-C, which is the inflammatory condition after COVID,” Diamond said.
It is true that it’s too late for kids to be fully vaccine protected by Thanksgiving. That takes two weeks after the second dose, so if kids start now, they’ll be protected by Christmas, but they will be at least partially protected right away, so go get that shot.MORE NEWS: As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights
Tuesday afternoon, the New York City Council passed a bill to guarantee four hours of paid leave so parents can accompany their children to get a vaccine and care for them if they have side effects.