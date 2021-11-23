TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It looks like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s income took a significant hit during the pandemic.
According to his tax returns, his earnings dropped to about $93,000 in 2020.
That's 63% less than the year before when his gross income was about $2.7 million.
His office did not say why his income had dipped so much.
As governor, his salary is $175,000, and much of his income comes from investments.
The loss of income means he won’t have to pay the so-called millionaires tax he signed into law last year.