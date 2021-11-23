Developing StorySuspect In Custody In Apparent Random Shooting Of 13-Year-Old In The Bronx
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYC Shootings, Shooting, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in the Bronx.

It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at 233rd Street near Barnes Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman Killed When House Goes Up In Flames In Cranford, New Jersey

Police say the boy was on his way to school when he was shot.  He was hit in the neck and was rushed to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.

READ MORE: As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights

Police say the shooting appears to have been random.

 

MORE NEWS: Police Release New Video In Search For Midtown Stabbing Suspects

 

CBSNewYork Team