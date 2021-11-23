NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in the Bronx.
It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at 233rd Street near Barnes Avenue.
Police say the boy was on his way to school when he was shot. He was hit in the neck and was rushed to the hospital. He's expected to survive.
Police say the shooting appears to have been random.
