By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night on Staten Island.

Police said a 2020 Dodge Challenger slammed into a wall at Wagner High School and overturned just after 11:30 p.m. on Manor Road.

There was no damage to the school, but the car burst into flames.

Police said the driver appeared to be traveling at a high-rate of speed and swerving before he lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is working to identify the driver, and the NYPD is investigating.

