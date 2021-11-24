NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night on Staten Island.
Police said a 2020 Dodge Challenger slammed into a wall at Wagner High School and overturned just after 11:30 p.m. on Manor Road.
There was no damage to the school, but the car burst into flames.
Police said the driver appeared to be traveling at a high-rate of speed and swerving before he lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner is working to identify the driver, and the NYPD is investigating.