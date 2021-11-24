NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reactions came swiftly Wednesday after the jury reached a verdict in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, who prosecutors said fired the fatal shots, was convicted on all counts, including malice murder. His father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of felony murder and other charges.

President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.”

“Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished,” his statement read. “While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin. My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the verdict a “moment of justice.”

“Today’s verdict is a moment of justice for Ahmaud Arbery and his family, but there’s a long road ahead. To honor Ahmaud’s memory, we must recommit ourselves to building a fairer, more just state and nation and to fighting systemic racism,” she tweeted.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said “justice has prevailed.”

“Ahmaud Arbery went for a run and never returned home because of the actions of three racist white men,” he tweeted. “This verdict can never undo the anguish the Arbery family has experienced, but at least justice has prevailed. Thank you to the jury for holding these dangerous men accountable.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted, “Today, justice was served.”

“I pray that the Arbery family can find some semblance of peace and that we continue to march forward towards justice for all,” she said.

Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, echoed the mayor, telling CBS2 through her attorney, “justice prevailed.”

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot to death in February 2020 while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

