NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a pair of BB gun shootings in the Bronx.
The first incident happened on Nov. 3. Surveillance video captured four suspects walking toward a fruit stand on White Plains Road. One of the suspects was seen shooting a 73-year-old worker with a BB gun.
READ MORE: Suspects Wanted For Shooting Food Stand Worker, Subway Conductor With BB Gun In The Bronx
Five days later, an MTA conductor was shot in the face at the 219th Street station. Both victims were treated for their injuries at local hospitals.
The teenager has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.