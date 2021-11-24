NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Beaumont Avenue near East 187th Street in the Belmont section.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation avoid the area of Beaumont Avenue and 187 Street in the Bronx. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/L2csff0iZS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 25, 2021

Police say both officers were taken to a local hospital and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Sources tell CBS2 someone is in custody.

According to sources, the two officers were sent to the scene for a report of a man with a gun. When they arrived, the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

One officer was struck in the arm, and the second officer was hit in the leg. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was also wounded.

All three were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. The suspect was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say he has an extensive arrest record, including narcotics, criminal possession of a weapon and robbery.

Sources say cops recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identities of the officers who were injured or the name of the suspect.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.