EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two frightening attacks by dogs in New Jersey have left families shaken, and one of the incidents was caught on camera.

CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to the victims and their families on Wednesday.

Surveillance video taken from across the street from Swales Park in Edison shows 13-year-old Landen Cruz dodging two dogs, sprinting away, and then falling to the ground as one dog bites his leg.

“When he came in the house he was completely in shock. He fell to the floor,” said Landen’s mother, Jalene Cruz. “He fractured his wrist. He said that he didn’t hurt his head, but then when I finally got the footage I see that he did hit his head or maybe his neck.”

At a local urgent care, the Cruz family met another family there for an attack by those same dogs. Nasir Emory, who is 9 years old, was outside his home with his cousin.

“We were just throwing the ball to each other and I just saw that dog just running up to me,” Emory said.

On doorbell video, his cousin is seen getting help from a family member as Emory’s screams are heard.

“Because of his sweatshirt being so thick, the dog wasn’t able to kind of penetrate through the sweatshirt,” Dianna Repollet said.

“My main concern is trying to get these dogs off the street,” father Rahsaan Emory said.

The families say the two dogs are pit bulls. Their owner had posted on Facebook that the dogs got out of the yard. Jalene Cruz said someone in a silver car picked the dogs up.

“Those people didn’t even stop to check on your son?” Baker asked.

“That’s what’s so upsetting, that adults could see a dog attack someone and not check to see if they wee okay. It would have went a long way if they would’ve followed him home, to come to me and say this happened, we are so sorry, but we just wanted to make sure he was safe. But to leave him in the park? He was so scared,” Jalene Cruz said.

Police told CBS2 the dog owners face multiple ordinance violations.

“Possibly dog at large. Once the investigation continues to see if in fact the dogs are fully vaccinated and also how they were kept and how they may have escaped,” Edison Deputy Chief of Police Robert Dudash said.

Dudash is reminding people to keep dogs on a leash and secure their residences. Others in the area say these same dogs have gotten out before and that kids should be able to safely play outside without this threat.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.