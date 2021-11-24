NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at the Herald Square subway station in Manhattan.
It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on the F train platform.
Police said the suspect put the 23-year-old victim in a headlock, threw her to the ground and forcibly touched her.
READ MORE: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation Celebration Returns On Upper West Side
He then took off with her purse, police said. Surveillance video shows him jumping the turnstile at the station.
The woman was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.