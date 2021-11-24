NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a Thanksgiving Eve celebration at the executive mansion in Albany.
The festivities kicked off with a series of what the governor called “dad jokes on steroids,” as she pardoned a turkey.READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: Mayor De Blasio, Gwen Carr Say 'Justice Prevailed'
“I had a whole speech written for this, but I think I’m just going to ‘wing it,'” she said. “Without ‘feather ado,’ I want to make sure we meet this nice turkey here… This turkey was in a ‘gravy danger’ before I decided to pardon him.”READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael And William Bryan Convicted Of Murder
Hochul signed a proclamation pardoning Sullivan “Sully” the turkey.MORE NEWS: Mother Expresses Thanks To Yonkers Police, Good Samaritans For Rescuing Her And Her Baby Following Drunk Driving Crash In July
Sully was donated by the Jaffe family from Snowdance Farms.