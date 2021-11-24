NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Upper West Side will be packed with onlookers Wednesday as they try to get a glimpse of the giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The inflation celebration will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Guests must provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

CBS2 got a sneak peek earlier this month when some of the balloons were inflated at Citi Field.

The performers are also getting ready for the big parade. Macy’s tweeted a video of the Rockettes practicing on 34th Street.

PARADE ROUTE & STREET CLOSURES

Parade formation begins at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

West 77 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue West 81 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

Parade begins at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceeds on the following route:

South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

East on West 59 th Street to 6th Avenue

Street to 6th Avenue South on 6 th Avenue to West 34 th Street

Avenue to West 34 Street West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

Tomorrow is the #Thanksgiving Balloon Inflation. Starting at 7 am, there will be no vehicular traffic on:

❌West 81st St & West 77th St from Central Park West to Columbus Ave

❌West 72nd St between Central Park West & Columbus Avenue Traffic advisory⬇️https://t.co/DC9NKadZsc pic.twitter.com/o6c7gB191q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2021

The following streets will be closed for balloon inflation Wednesday, per the NYPD:

At 7 a.m. West 81 st Street and West 77 th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Street and West 77 Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic. At 8 a.m. West 72 nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic. Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows: Central Park West from West 73 rd to 85 th Streets West 74 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 75 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 76 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 77 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 78 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 80 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 81 st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 82 nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 83 rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 84 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues West 85 th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 st St. (both directions)

After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.

The following streets will be closed for the parade Thursday:

Broadway between West 34 th Street and West 41 st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

Street and West 41 Street- Midnight to 1 p.m. 6 th Avenue between West 23 rd Street and West 42 nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Avenue between West 23 Street and West 42 Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. 7 th Avenue from West 34 th Street and West 42 nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Avenue from West 34 Street and West 42 Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. West 34 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

Street between 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m. West 59 th Street E/B between 7 th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m.

Street E/B between 7 Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m. West 59 th Street W/B between 5 th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m

Street W/B between 5 Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m West 35 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. West 36 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 37 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 38 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 8 th Avenue between 34 th Street and 40 th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Avenue between 34 Street and 40 Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Broadway between 38 th Street and 59 th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Street and 59 Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. West 33 rd Street between 7 th Avenue and 10 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 7 Avenue and 10 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 39 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 40 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 49 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 7 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 50 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 7 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Park 65 th Street/ West 66 th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

Street/ West 66 Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion Additionally, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access: 6 th Avenue between West 33 rd and West 59 th Street 8th Avenue between West 57 th Street and West 59 th Street 8 th Avenue between West 33 rd and West 40 th Streets Broadway between West 59 th Street and West 57 th Street Broadway between West 34 th and West 40 th Streets (only escorted deliveries) West 42 nd Street between 5 th and 8 th Avenue West 57 th Street between 5 th and 8 th Avenue



