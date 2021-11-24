NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Upper West Side will be packed with onlookers Wednesday as they try to get a glimpse of the giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The inflation celebration will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Guests must provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID.READ MORE: Holiday Travel Brings Traffic Headaches; When And Where To Avoid Worst Congestion
WATCH: Macy’s Parade Executive Producer On What To Expect This Year
CBS2 got a sneak peek earlier this month when some of the balloons were inflated at Citi Field.
The performers are also getting ready for the big parade. Macy’s tweeted a video of the Rockettes practicing on 34th Street.
Here's a sneak peek at the @rockettes #MacysParade performance! 👯♀️♀ Who’s getting excited for Thursday?! pic.twitter.com/rlVu7c0KIo
— Macy's (@Macys) November 24, 2021
If you can’t make it to the balloon inflation, CBS2 has you covered.
Watch our special “Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration” live at 7 p.m. on CBSN New York.
PARADE ROUTE & STREET CLOSURESREAD MORE: The Most Sought-After Hostess Gift This Thanksgiving? A Negative COVID Test
Parade formation begins at 8 a.m. at the following locations:
- West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets
Parade begins at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceeds on the following route:
- South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle
- South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street
- East on West 59th Street to 6th Avenue
- South on 6th Avenue to West 34th Street
- West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)
Tomorrow is the #Thanksgiving Balloon Inflation. Starting at 7 am, there will be no vehicular traffic on:
❌West 81st St & West 77th St from Central Park West to Columbus Ave
❌West 72nd St between Central Park West & Columbus Avenue
Traffic advisory⬇️https://t.co/DC9NKadZsc pic.twitter.com/o6c7gB191q
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2021
The following streets will be closed for balloon inflation Wednesday, per the NYPD:
- At 7 a.m. West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.
- At 8 a.m. West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic.
- Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows:
- Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets
- West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues
- Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81st St. (both directions)
- After 10 p.m., West 81st Street and West 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from West 59th Street to West 86th Street will be closed to all traffic.
The following streets will be closed for the parade Thursday:
- Broadway between West 34th Street and West 41st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.
- 6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- West 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.
- West 59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m.
- West 59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m
- West 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- West 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- West 33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- West 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Central Park 65th Street/ West 66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion
- Additionally, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:
- 6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street
- 8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street
- 8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets
- Broadway between West 59th Street and West 57th Street
- Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)
- West 42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
- West 57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue
For more information on street closures
For more on MTA service updates