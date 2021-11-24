Today: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as windy. Highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.
READ MORE: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation Celebration Returns On Upper West Side
Tonight: Cold and calmer. Temps will fall into the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: Holiday Travel Brings Traffic Headaches; When And Where To Avoid Worst Congestion
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
MORE NEWS: Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Staten Island
Black Friday: Leftover morning showers, blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s by the afternoon.