NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers are rushing out to get COVID tests ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
A line formed at a testing site on the Upper West Side on Wednesday afternoon.
People who spoke to CBS2 said for them, getting tested will bring peace of mind.
“I’m getting tested to see my family for Thanksgiving. My mother is immunocompromised,” Upper West Side resident Michael Rossano said.
"We don't want to take any chances. We have some older people coming over, and we just think it's the responsible thing to do," Upper West Side resident Richie Herschenfeld said.
For more information on COVID testing in New York City and where you can get tested, click here.