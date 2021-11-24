NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world’s largest menorah was assembled Wednesday on Fifth Avenue, in preparation for the start of Chanukah on Sunday.
The menorah at Grand Army Plaza on 59th Street has been a New York City tradition for nearly 50 years. The annual event is organized by the Lubavitch Youth Organization.
The group says, this year, the menorah stands as part of the city’s post-pandemic renaissance.
The menorah will be lit first thing on Sunday evening to mark the start of the eight-day Jewish holiday.