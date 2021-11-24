YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County family is certainly counting their blessings this Thanksgiving.

Their little girl is about to celebrate her first birthday. On Wednesday, they reunited with some of the heroes who came to the rescue when a drunk driver crashed into the baby and her mother in Yonkers, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

There were smiles in November after a terrible scare on July 23.

Wednesday’s happy scene was in a stark contrast to the frightening moments when Yonkers cops rescued baby Leslie and her mother, Mirna Palacios, after a drunk driver smashed into the pair and pushed them through the plate glass window of a barber shop.

Palacios, who is still being treated for physical and psychological injury, wrote a note that was read at the reunion with rescuers.

“No one expects to be the victim of such a horrible accident. No one expects or wants to be the center of so much attention. But what an amazing thing it is to be able to recognize the good and everyday people who, thank God, were in the right place at the right time,” a translator read.

Police bodycam video captures Officers Paul Samoyedny and Officer Rocco Fusco working with good Samaritans to lift the car and save Palacios and her baby.

“They got a long road to recovery, but they’re doing great. It’s something to be thankful for. I’m just happy we were close by and were able to help out,” Fusco said.

Both cops have kids of their own and were happy to join in the early celebration.

“Baby Leslie will be 1-year-old tomorrow,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said to the crowd.

The family has been put through an ordeal, but is finding the grace to be thankful for those who’ve helped them survive it. Palacios describes baby Leslie as a happy child, and is relieved she’ll have no memory of that frightening day.

Earlier this month, the drunk driver pleaded guilty to charges, including felony vehicular assault. David Poncurak will be sentenced in January.