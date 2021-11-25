NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people are marching down the streets of Manhattan for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Last year’s parade was scaled back significantly because of the pandemic, but now it returns in a big way.

It’s a Thanksgiving tradition almost as popular as the turkey that follows.

On Wednesday, the crowd grew and grew on the Upper West Side, as people got a sneak peek of the giant balloons.

“I think it’s amazing,” Manhattan resident Gianna Martinez said.

“A lot of my friends said they’re not coming, so it’s going to be a pretty hard brag. I’m going to show off,” said Crismeril Peguro, of Manhattan.

I remember telling my parents when I was 12 that one day I would cover the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade as a TV News Reporter… 20 years later, here I am! #Thankful @cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/vcsoaIVd9K — John Dias (@JohnBDias) November 25, 2021

Because of the pandemic, last year’s parade was shortened, and spectators didn’t get to watch the inflation festivities. This year, everyone 12 and older had to show proof of vaccination and wear masks for the Thanksgiving Eve tradition.

There are 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 800-plus clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

Plenty of classics are returning, like the Sinclair Dino, Papa Smurf, Astronaut Snoopy and Ronald McDonald. Six other balloons are making their debut.

“We’re always looking for what’s going to be hot in pop culture,” Macy’s spokesperson Orlando Veras told CBS2. “The parade, over its 95 year history, has always reflected the best pop culture.”

The parade starts at the American Museum of Natural History at 77th Street and heads south three miles to Macy’s Herald Square.

For the balloon handlers, precision and safety go hand in hand.

WATCH: NYPD Thanksgiving Parade Security Presser

The NYPD is also out in full force — from security checkpoints, to lining the perimeter. Sanitation trucks provide a physical barrier to help prevent tragedies, like what happened at the Wisconsin Christmas parade.

“You’ll see our explosion detection K-9s. You’ll see our heavy weapons and observation teams. You’ll see our bomb squad response teams, as well as radiological and chemical sensors,” said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso. “We’ll have over 300 extra cameras deployed along the parade route.”

Quickly after the parade ends, the cleanup begins. One hundred people will use 19 mechanical brooms, 20 hand brooms and 18 backpack blowers, and garbage will then be hauled away in 12 collection trucks.

After the 2019 parade, crews hauled away more than 21 tons of debris.

PARADE ROUTE & STREET CLOSURES

Parade formation begins at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

West 77 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue West 81 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

Parade begins at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and West 77th Street and proceeds on the following route:

South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

South through E/S Columbus Circle to West 59th Street

East on West 59 th Street to 6th Avenue

Street to 6th Avenue South on 6 th Avenue to West 34 th Street

Avenue to West 34 Street West on West 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

The following streets will be closed for the parade Thursday:

Broadway between West 34 th Street and West 41 st Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

Street and West 41 Street- Midnight to 1 p.m. 6 th Avenue between West 23 rd Street and West 42 nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Avenue between West 23 Street and West 42 Street – 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. 7 th Avenue from West 34 th Street and West 42 nd Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Avenue from West 34 Street and West 42 Street – 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. West 34 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

Street between 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m. West 59 th Street E/B between 7 th Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m.

Street E/B between 7 Avenue and Central Park West – Midnight to 2 p.m. West 59 th Street W/B between 5 th Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m

Street W/B between 5 Avenue and Central Park West – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m West 35 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. West 36 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 6 Avenue and 8 Avenue – 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 37 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 38 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 8 th Avenue between 34 th Street and 40 th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Avenue between 34 Street and 40 Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Broadway between 38 th Street and 59 th Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Street and 59 Street – 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. West 33 rd Street between 7 th Avenue and 10 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 7 Avenue and 10 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 39 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 40 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 49 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 7 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. West 50 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street between 5 Avenue and 7 Avenue – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Park 65 th Street/ West 66 th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

Street/ West 66 Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion Additionally, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access: 6 th Avenue between West 33 rd and West 59 th Street 8th Avenue between West 57 th Street and West 59 th Street 8 th Avenue between West 33 rd and West 40 th Streets Broadway between West 59 th Street and West 57 th Street Broadway between West 34 th and West 40 th Streets (only escorted deliveries) West 42 nd Street between 5 th and 8 th Avenue West 57 th Street between 5 th and 8 th Avenue



