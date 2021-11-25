Thanksgiving: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight: Showers push in, but mainly after 9/10 PM. Temps will fall into the 40s and 30s.
Black Friday: Leftover morning showers, blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s… 20s into the evening.
Saturday: Cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday into early Monday: Watching a system that could bring a mix of snow and rain to the area. It’s too soon to say exactly how much snow we’ll get, but a light accumulation (1-3″) is possible N&W, and less — if anything — elsewhere. We’ll have more details on this in the coming days.