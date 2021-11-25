By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!READ MORE: 2 NYPD Officers Shot In The Bronx, Suspect In Custody
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
We can expect a mild holiday, although we start off cold around the area. Expect widespread temperatures in the 30s and even some reading in the upper 20s in the Hudson Valley.New York City Council Passes Measures To Ease Congestion Created By Delivery Trucks
Thursday afternoon’s high is 54, with a mix of clouds. Showers are nearby for late Thursday, but pose more of a threat Friday morning…
Expect a cold and blustery Saturday followed by more clouds Sunday, and the chance for a little clipper system to bring a little snow N&W.
Happy Thanksgiving all!MORE NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation Celebration Returns On Upper West Side
Stay safe.