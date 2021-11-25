NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many had Thanksgiving off to celebrate the day with family, there were plenty of people who had to work.

So, it’s only appropriate we here at CBS2 give thanks to all those who spent the holiday on the clock.

The Lew family was gathered around the table sharing what they were thankful for.

“Health, my family, being able to travel again,” Donna Lew told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Lew was visiting New York from California for Thanksgiving and grateful K. Rico South American Steakhouse was open for their holiday meal.

“I was saying thank you to all of them for being here tonight,” Lew said.

Even though he spends most of the night away from family, it was important for owner Tommy Greco to be working, especially looking back on the pandemic.

“Give thanks that were still here, we’re still in business, we got our staff back,” Greco said.

Restaurant workers were among the many people who spent the holiday on the clock. There were all those involved in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, like sanitation workers who were celebrated with cheers.

Of course, there is also the first responders: firefighters, like a group from Scarsdale, who got support from a young holiday helper, plus EMTs and police officers.

“We want to help the community and part of that job is working holidays and making sure that everybody gets from Point A to Point B in a safe manner. That’s what were here for,” New Jersey State Police Sgt. Keith McCormick said.

New Jersey State Police Trooper Jazmin Palma said even though she wasn’t not home, she was still with family.

“The men and women I’m around, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. So, holidays, weekends, we’ll get those back. Most importantly is getting home,” Palma said.

“Hug your family, eat as much food as possible,” added Dr. Eric Christie, an emergency room physician at LIJ Forest Hills.

That’s just what the doctor ordered.

Christie takes care of patients who were, unfortunately, spending the holiday at the ER.

“It’s tough. I mean, that’s why I think it’s important that all of us kind of remind ourselves how grateful we should be every day to be healthy and be with our family,” Christie said.

There’s so much to be thankful for.

On that list, for us here, is our CBS2 family and you, for welcoming us in your homes each day.

We also want to recognize members of the military, many who spent the holiday overseas away from family, to protect our country.