NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many people shopped Friday, anti-Black Friday groups took to the streets as part of a global day of action.
Dozens of people, including Amazon workers, marched to company founder Jeff Bezos‘ Flatiron District residence in a protest against Amazon’s social and environmental practices.READ MORE: The Ultimate Guide To Black Friday 2021
Activists also rallied in Europe, including in England.READ MORE: Amazon Worker Struck And Killed By Car Near Staten Island Warehouse
“If Amazon JFK can unionize, it’ll really pave the way for not just other Amazon warehouse workers but all warehouse workers in New York to, like, help collectively bargain for better qualities of life,” protester Clarissa Hernandez said.
A spokesperson for Amazon said the company was the largest U.S. job creator in 2020, adding 400,000 new jobs.MORE NEWS: Early Black Friday Deals On The Hottest Toys And Toy Brands Of 2021
“These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing in each one of these areas you’ll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously. We are inventing and investing significantly in all these areas, playing a significant role in addressing climate change with the Climate Pledge commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, continuing to offer competitive wages and great benefits, and inventing new ways to keep our employees safe and healthy in our operations network, to name just a few. Anyone can see for themselves by taking a live virtual tour at our sites,” Amazon said in a statement.