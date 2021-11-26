NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect in a burglary caught on camera earlier this month in the Bronx.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. on November 6 at an apartment near Needham and De Reimer avenues.
Police said the suspect got inside through an unlocked door.
Surveillance video shows him enter a room with a computer desk and children’s toys.
Police said he stole $200 from the desk before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.