NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman punched another woman in the face after being confronted about not wearing a mask.
It happened back on Oct. 8, but investigators released new video of the altercation Friday.READ MORE: Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant 'Omicron' In New York
Police said the women got into an argument on Fulton Street near Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Landlord-Tenant Dispute Suspected In Canarsie Fire That Seriously Injured 2
The suspect can be seen on surveillance video coming up behind the 39-year-old victim and punching her in the face.
Police said she refused medical attention at the scene.MORE NEWS: U.S. To Restrict Travel From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Over New COVID Variant 'Omicron'
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.