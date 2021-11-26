NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a dispute between a landlord and tenant may have led to a fire that seriously injured two people late Thanksgiving night in Brooklyn.
The flames broke out around 11 p.m. on the second floor of a two-story home on East 98th Street near Avenue N in Canarsie.
Police said a 32-year-old woman who lives inside was injured, along with a 69-year-old neighbor.
Both were hospitalized with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
Police said a 27-year-old man turned himself in for setting the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.