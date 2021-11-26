CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Dogs, Huntington, Long Island, New York, Pets, Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a French bulldog was stolen from a home on Long Island during a Thanksgiving burglary.

It happened some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday at a house on Robin Lane in Huntington.

READ MORE: New COVID Variant 'Omicron' Prompts Global Travel Restrictions

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

READ MORE: NYPD: Landlord-Tenant Dispute Suspected In Canarsie Fire That Seriously Injured 2

Police said the suspect, or suspects, stole the dog, named Stella, and a PlayStation 5.

Stella is four years old and approximately 20 pounds.

MORE NEWS: Burglary Suspect Caught On Video Inside Bronx Apartment

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

CBSNewYork Team