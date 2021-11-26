NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there are no known cases of the new COVID variant “Omicron” in New York, but health officials are monitoring the situation.

“The Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 virus samples selected from throughout New York State to compare sequences and identify circulating and new variants,” Hochul said in a statement Friday. “While we have not yet identified any Omicron cases, we are not surprised that new variants are emerging and may likely end up in New York. We will continue to monitor WHO actions and work with our partners at the CDC to keep a close eye on developments.”

The governor’s statement came shortly before President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries over the variant concerns.

“This morning I was briefed by my chief medical advisor, Dr. Tony Fauci, and the members of our COVID response team, about the Omicron variant, which is spreading through Southern Africa,” he said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29.”

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams called it a “concerning development.”

Officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot heading into the holidays and winter season.

