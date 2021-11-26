By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a very nice holiday, the winds of change are rolling in today. Showers will continue through mid-morning or so, gradually shifting east as a cold front moves across. Highs today in the mid 40s occur early on, with temps falling through the afternoon. Despite breaks of sunshine later, winds gusting 30+ mph will send wind chills into the 30s. Some passing snow showers and flurries are possible to the north and west.

Tonight will be downright cold, especially considering we were in the mid-50s yesterday. Lows will be around the freezing mark in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Saturday morning, it’ll feel like the teens for some!

Saturday brings mostly sunny skies, but it’s chilly and blustery. Temps will struggle to get into the low 40s, with wind chills staying in the 30s all day.

We’ve been watching a clipper system for Sunday. The latest trends continue to show a weak low tracking just to our north with not much moisture. Some rain and snow showers are possible during the day with perhaps a coating (if that) near the city, and up to a couple of inches closer to the Poconos/Catskills. Highs will again be right around 40, but with calmer winds, it won’t feel as harsh to close out the weekend.