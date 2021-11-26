NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Robert Holmes, who was wounded along with another officer in a shooting in the Bronx earlier this week, was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon.
An eight-year veteran of the force, Holmes received a round of applause from fellow officers as he left Saint Barnabus Hospital.
Holmes was shot in the armpit while wrestling an armed suspect to the ground on Wednesday night in the Belmont section of the borough.
A female officer and the suspect were also shot. The female officer was released from the hospital on Thursday morning.
All are expected to recover.