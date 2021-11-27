By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! Despite more sunshine than yesterday, it'll be cold this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 40s, feeling like the 30s all day with gusty northwest winds.
Clouds increase again overnight with temps falling into the 20s and 30s. After midnight, some light snow showers approach from the west and move through into early Sunday.
Not expecting any accumulation near the city, but farther north and west could pick up a coating or so. You’d really have to head toward the Poconos and Catskills for the 1 to 3 inch range. Overall, the system is very limited in moisture.

For Sunday, expect clouds with some breaks of sun. A passing rain or snow shower is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but with less wind tomorrow, it won’t feel as harsh.
We stay chilly to start off the new workweek before milder temps return late week.
Enjoy your weekend!