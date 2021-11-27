NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that sent a pair of NYPD officers to the hospital.
Charlie Vasquez, 23, also faces assault and firearm charges after he allegedly opened fire on Officer Robert Holmes and a female officer on Nov. 24 in the Belmont section.
The cops were sent to Beaumont Avenue and East 187th Street just after 8 p.m.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said they arrived and encountered the suspect sitting on the front stoop of the building.
“As the male officer opens the front gate, he’s speaking to the individual and he immediately says, ‘Can you take your hands out of your pockets?’ As he takes a step towards him, the individual stands up, the gun comes out, and the shots are fired,” Shea said. “It all happens within a second.”
Police said Vasquez fired four shots and the female officer fired five. She was struck twice in the arm and her partner, Holmes, was hit in the chest.
Holmes was released from the hospital Friday. The female officer was released Thursday morning.
Vasquez was taken into custody the night of the shooting and was also in the hospital.