NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman by knocking her down stairs as he tried to rob her at a subway station over the summer.
David Robinson, 53, was charged in the murder of 58-year-old Than Wtwe Than, who was in a coma for almost two weeks before she died on July 28.
Robinson was wanted by police since the attack that ultimately killed Than at the Canal Street station on July 17.
Than, a seamstress, was walking with her 22-year-old son when Robinson allegedly tried to steal her bag. Than and her son fell down the stairs during the struggle.
Robinson was charged with murder and two counts of manslaughter.