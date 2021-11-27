NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed someone in Hell’s Kitchen in October.
Police say a 26-year-old man was walking on West 37th Street near 10th Avenue when someone hit him in the back of the head with a blunt object. The individual then pulled out a gun, told the man to hand over his belongings and pushed him to the ground.
The individual got away with over $4,000 worth of the victim’s property, including a laptop, cellphone, gold chain, car keys and a wallet containing the victim’s ID, cash and credit cards.
According to police, the individual used one of the credit cards to make about $60 worth of purchases after the robbery.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises on his face and head.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.