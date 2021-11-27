NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a gunman and the black car allegedly used to flee the scene after a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old father in the Bronx.

Jonathan Pena, 32, died at the hospital after he and another man, 46, were shot on Nov. 13 in the Mount Eden section.

According to police, three men with guns drawn approached the two and stole Pena’s chain. When the two tried to run away, they were shot.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with Pena’s family days later.

“I have like so many questions as to why would they do it, why they felt the need to do something like that to such a wonderful man,” said Pena’s 14-year-old daughter Jaylien Rivera.

“If you needed help, he was going to help you. His last dollar bill, here you go,” said his sister-in-law Nayarit Baez.

Pena left behind a wife and two daughters, an 8-year-old and 14-year-old Jaylien.

The other victim was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Police released additional photos of a suspect last week, too.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.