By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! If you're heading out, bundle up… temps have dropped into the 20s overnight for most and near 30 in the city. With the wind, it's feeling like the teens and 20s. BRRR!
Despite plenty of sunshine today, it won’t help too much. Highs will struggle to get into the low 40s and wind chills will stay in the 30s all day.
Some high clouds will start streaming in late in the day. A spotty snow shower can’t be ruled out far north and west. Clouds build back tonight as a weak clipper system approaches.
Sunday will see a period of rain and snow showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Some spotty drops and flakes will be around after but overall, it should be drier into the afternoon.
Have a great weekend!