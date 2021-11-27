CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:homicide, Local TV, New York, NYC Shootings, NYPD Crime Stoppers, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two people wanted in connection to a homicide in Washington Heights.

Officers were sent to the intersection of West 177th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Friday for a report that a man had been shot.

READ MORE: World Scurries To Contain New COVID 'Variant Of Concern'

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jorge Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

READ MORE: Man Stabbed To Death In Bay Ridge, Suspect In Custody

Police are trying to find two individuals wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Washington Heights on Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The NYPD has released surveillance video showing two individuals who are wanted in connection to the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man Assaulted, Robbed Of Over $4,000 Worth Of Property In Hell's Kitchen

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team