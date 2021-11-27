NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two people wanted in connection to a homicide in Washington Heights.
Officers were sent to the intersection of West 177th Street and Wadsworth Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Friday for a report that a man had been shot.READ MORE: World Scurries To Contain New COVID 'Variant Of Concern'
When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jorge Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.READ MORE: Man Stabbed To Death In Bay Ridge, Suspect In Custody
The NYPD has released surveillance video showing two individuals who are wanted in connection to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Assaulted, Robbed Of Over $4,000 Worth Of Property In Hell's Kitchen
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.