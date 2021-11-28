By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will be mostly cloudy, although there will be some brighter breaks here and there.
Some scattered rain and snow showers remain possible this afternoon, but overall, there will be less coverage than earlier this morning.
Highs will range from 30s far N&W to low 50s south. The city will top out in the mid 40s.
It’s a similar story tonight with a slight risk of passing drops and flakes. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.
It remains chilly for Monday and the winds will pick back up a bit with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. That’ll keep wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.
We get a gradual bump in temps through the week, making it back into the 50s by Thursday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!