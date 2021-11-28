NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.

On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.”

It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered.

Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017 revival of “Sunday in the Park with George,” and shared fond memories of the composer.

“I never in a million years thought that I would ever be here and say I worked with him and I saw him laugh at something I did. I think a lot of people here can say it’s just thrilling to have been in a room with him,” Davie said.

Sunday’s celebration was organized by actor Erich Bergen, who said he got the idea Saturday while on the train, adding it came together quickly.

“I was listening to the cast album of ‘Sunday in the Park’ and the idea just popped into my head, and I made some calls,” said Bergen, who can currently be seen in “Waitress.” “Everyone showed up. It was the biggest piano bar I’ve ever been to.”

“I can’t put into words what this moment means to me, the pain and the mourning that comes along with losing a giant in our industry,” added Bryan Terrell Clark of “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda read from Sondheim’s book about his lyrics.

There were other familiar faces like Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

“This song in the middle of Times Square, in tribute to Sondheim, this is as Broadway as it gets. Stephen Sondheim is as Broadway as it gets,” Mitchell said. “He changed kind of the way music was structured on Broadway, too, and the way music and lyrics were intricately linked and connected, and the way they worked together to propel a story, to propel a character. That’s something that he really really perfected.”

And in Central Park, there was another tribute. Dozens of Sondheim and theater fans gathered at Bethesda Fountain for a “Sunday” celebration of Sondheim.