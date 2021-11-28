NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held Sunday night outside Elmhurst Hospital for a 62-year-old woman, who is in critical condition after being hit in the head with a rock.

Qui-Ying Ma was attacked by a man on Friday morning on 38th Avenue in the North Corona section of Queens.

Police arrested 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, who was charged with assault and possession of a weapon.

Residents in the area said Perez sleeps in the streets near the victim’s apartment building, and has been known to act out at people in the area.

“He have a lot of problems. We have a lot of people around here. He’s screaming a lot,” one resident said.

“She’s a very simple and very honest and very kind-ful person. You can show her picture from her eye. You know that,” landlord Yihung Hsieh added.

The victim’s landlord said she was cleaning up outside an apartment building he owns when the attack happened.

Police have not charged Perez with a hate crime.