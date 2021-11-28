NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Larger in-person gatherings are happening this year, as New Yorkers look to celebrate the holiday season.

On Sunday night, the world’s largest menorah was lit to mark the first night of Chanukah, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.

There was a good-sized crowd, a good energy, music, and dancing.

The 36-foot tall menorah weighs 4,000 pounds. Mayor-elect Eric Adams was in attendance to take part in the menorah lighting. He wished the crowd a happy and safe Chanukah.

A rabbi told CBS2 the miracle of Chanukah is that, “The people who were not strong were victorious.”

“We’re not always strong in life. Sometimes we’re strong. Sometimes we’re weak. The menorah here stands to tell us that even if sometimes we’re weak, if we are strong in nature and in character, we are going to overcome. So this menorah stands as a symbol of light, of inspiration, of strength for all people, regardless of race, religion, color or creed,” Rabbi Shmuel Butman said.

The rabbi said the lights on the menorah are a way to honor those who passed away during the pandemic.

He said it was done to give us all strength.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.