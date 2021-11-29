NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi told reporters Monday he is running for governor of New York.
Suozzi made the announcement on a virtual news conference.
"I'm a common sense Democrat," he said. "I don't believe it's about going to the far left or to the far right; it's about trying to find the answers to the problems that we face."
Suozzi represents Long Island and parts of Queens in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
Suozzi represents Long Island and parts of Queens in New York's 3rd Congressional District.

He joins current Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Jumaane Williams on the Democratic side of the race. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone have also been said to be considering a run.
On the Republican side, Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani have also launched their campaigns.