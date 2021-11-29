NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to get underway Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.
The British socialite is accused of grooming underage girls for the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell has been in jail since her arrest last year.
The jury expected to be sworn in this morning, following by opening statements this afternoon.
If convicted, Maxwell could face life in prison.