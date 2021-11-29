PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fire struck a gun range in Rockland County, spreading to adjacent businesses and injuring half a dozen firefighters.
The flames broke out around noon Sunday and continued overnight.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the shopping center on Middletown Road in Pearl River.
The business, Rise, features an indoor gun range and sits below a Dollar General store and Dunkin coffee shop. It's location made the fire difficult and dangerous to fight.
“It’s 20 or 30 feet down below grade. There’s no ventilation down there. I’m getting a lot of guys come up with CO poisoning,” Pearl River Fire Chief Jim Morrison said.
Units from about 20 departments responded, and six firefighters were sent to the hospital.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.