OMICRON VARIANTNYC Health Commissioner Announces Mask Advisory; Watch Live Now
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: New York City Residents Told To Wear Masks In Indoor Public Settings, As Omicron Reaches North America

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and not as breezy. Lows in the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

READ MORE: Omicron Variant: 1st North American Case Detected In Ontario

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance of snow/rain showers. A very light snow accumulation of up to a coating is possible, but mainly well N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

MORE NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Set To Start Monday In Manhattan

Wednesday: Sun mixing with clouds and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

CBSNewYork Team