Today: Partly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and not as breezy. Lows in the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance of snow/rain showers. A very light snow accumulation of up to a coating is possible, but mainly well N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Wednesday: Sun mixing with clouds and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.